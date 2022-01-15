Has Cristiano Ronaldo Recovered From Injury To Play For Man United Against Aston Villa?

On Saturday night, Manchester United take on Aston Villa for the second time in the span of just five days but this time in the Premier League. They just managed to win in their last game which was at Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup. They were without their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo for the game as the Portuguese sensation was nursing himself back from an injury he picked up in the Wolves game. So everyone has been wondering when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be returning to United's playing XI.

Ronaldo himself gave an update regarding his return and said that he is feeling good. He said that he picked up a slight knock which is part of the game and that it is nothing big so he hopes to be back on the field soon. He then also said he has his 'fingers crossed' that he will be able to play the Premier League match against Aston Villa.

"I'm good," he told Premier League Productions at Carrington. "I just have a little touch but, you know, it's part of my work. You know, we have to feel some pain sometimes. It's nothing big and I hope to be good soon." When asked if he will feature at Villa, Ronaldo replied: "I hope so. We will try on Thursday. I will try to train as normal. Let's see how the body reacts. Fingers crossed. I'm confident."

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Star forward says he 'knows' his body

Manchester United's top scorer for the season so far then went on to add that he knows his body completely and is mature and experienced enough to understand if he can play. He said that he is not pushing himself to the limit and that while he is a different player and person as opposed to when he was young, his ambition is still the same, to play and help the team. He then went on to add, "I know my body. One hundred per cent. I'm mature and experience gives you the possibility for you to understand your mind, your body and everything around football. So it's good. I'm a different person, a different player (to my younger self) but the ambition is still the same. I want to play and help the team." So given the Ronaldo injury is not too serious, we could most likely see the former Real Madrid forward start against Villa after being rested midweek.

Image: AP