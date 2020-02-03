Has Kepa Arrizabalaga Played His Last Game For Frank Lampard's Chelsea?

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has played his last game for the Blues if reports in England are to be believed. Reports suggest that Chelsea would be willing to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer and Arrizabalaga would be axed for the rest of the season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in the world

Kepa Arrizabalaga became the most expensive goalkeeper after he was signed by Chelsea from Atletic Club Bilbao for a reported fee of £71 million in the summer of 2018. The Spanish international has struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge due to his inconsistent form since his arrival in England.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's last game for Chelsea?

'No one is sure that they will play the next game. The message from the boss is to keep working hard in training.' - @Willy_Caballero 💪#MondayMotivation — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 3, 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga was left out of the line up to face Leicester City on Saturday. Frank Lampard preferred to start a 38-year-old Willy Caballero. According to Cope, Arrizabalaga has played his last game for the Blues as Lampard would prefer to start Caballero for the remainder of the season. Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is thought to be the favourite to replace Arrizabalaga.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been under-performing this season for Frank Lampard. He has played a total of 31 games across all competitions, while managing just six cleansheets in all. The Spaniard has also conceded 43 goals in the campaign this season.

Chelsea vs Leicester City ended in a draw

Chelsea had a disappointing game against Leicester City in the Premier League. The Blues failed to secure a victory as the game ended in a 2-2 draw. While Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 46th minute, Harvey Bernes equalised just eight minutes later.

Ben Chilwell scored the second for Leicester after a fine strike in the 64th minute of the game. However, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger headed into the net to equalise for Lampard and salvage a point from the game.

Chelsea have managed to secure a spot in the top four of the Premier League points table so far. They are placed fourth, with 41 points to their credit. They will next play against Manchester United on February 17, 2020 (February 18 IST) in the Premier League.

