Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard Tells Club About Top Transfer Target, Faces Two Key Issues

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has conveyed to the board that they should take the necessary steps to sign England International Jandon Sancho after the club no more faces a transfer ban. However, there are two main issues that Chelsea may face in their pursuit of Sancho.

Chelsea face two issues in their pursuit of Sancho

According to reports, Chelsea has identified Sancho as their top target but reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund will not let the winger leave until the summer transfer window. The other issue that Chelsea is staring at is that a host of other clubs have been eyeing the former Manchester City winger.

According to reports, Manchester United and Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on Sancho. With the transfer ban being lifted, Lampard will have the freedom to bring in his choice of players to Stamford Bridge as the club recently lost Eden Hazard as the winger signed on for La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer.

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Warned Me About Italy's Defensive Football, Says Romelu Lukaku

Zaha to Chelsea?

Reports suggest that with Dortmund causing a delay in letting Chelsea sign Sancho, the Blues will most probably go ahead and try and secure the services of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in the January transfer window. However, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said that Lampard should not go ahead and sign Zaha.

Carragher further added that the Blues have a lot of options in wide positions, adding that Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic are the most notable options. Carragher said that Lampard has the option of fielding Willian, adding that the manager could also play Mason Mount on the wide position. He further said that if Chelsea goes ahead and sign Wilfried Zaha then it would block Hudson-Odoi's chance to play.

Chelsea failed to strengthen their grip on the 4th place after they suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat at the hands of 14th placed Southampton in a Premier League match that was played at Stamford Bridge. The defeat left Chelsea three points ahead of Tottenham who are currently at the 5th position.

Read: Premier League Christmas: Here's How Mo Salah, Paul Pogba & Others Celebrated The Day

Lampard could sign new players

After the match, Lampard indirectly said that he could bring significant new players in the January Transfer window. Lampard said that he learnt about players in difficult matches such as the one against Southampton. He added the games that turn out to be difficult to test both character and the quality of a player.

The Chelsea manager said that when they won against Tottenham then everyone called Chelsea an amazing team, adding that the same critics questioned the team's performance after their defeat against Southampton. He said that when someone is questioned, that is when people will see the strength of their character.

Read: Premier League GOAT Who Retired This Decade; Ft. Beckham & Giggs

Read: Premier League Not Following FIFA Advice For Handling Racism

(With inputs from agencies)