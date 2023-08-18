'He has the ability to do it': Erik ten Hag underlines the future of Man United defender

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag outlined his vision for defender Harry Maguire. The English international has been linked with a move to West Ham United this summer but will now be unlikely to pursue a move. United will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United finished 3rd in the Premier League

The Red Devils will seek to bridge the gap with Manchester City

United will face Tottenham Hotspur in their next fixture

Harry Maguire's position at Manchester United has been shaky

Maguire has fallen in the pecking order as Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been the preferred choice since last season. United are expected to mount a title challenge as they have strengthened their ranks with the signing of Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana.

Maguire started just eight games last season in the top flight and there were severe speculations regarding his imminent United future.

Manchester United manager assessed Harry Maguire's future

But now the Red Devils manager confirmed he is very happy with the defender and he will play a key role in the upcoming gruelling season.

"We have four good centre-halves, with Luke Shaw then we have five. We need that because we could go on to play 50-60 games this season.

"All the players are internationals, we have a lot of fixtures to cover, so I'm very happy Harry Maguire's here. He has to fight for his position, as does everyone in the squad. We construct a squad with double positions, but we need it."

"He knows what I expect from him. He can do it and I've told you many times before that he has the ability to do it, so now he has to show it."

He further added, "It's about character, to be convinced, and to play the role. He has all the abilities to do it and it's up to him."

Alongside Maguire, Varane and Martinez, the Premier League outfit also has Victor Lindelof in their ranks.