Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has apologized to Manchester United's defender. The Sky Sports pundit criticized Lisandro Martinez, as he claimed when the player was signed by his former team's arch-rivals that the Argentine star was too small to play in the Premier League.

Jamie Carragher player reunited with Erik ten Hag last summer when he coached him at Ajax. There were many questions about Martinez and whether he was the right fit for the United even before he made his first appearance. After joining Manchester United from Ajax last summer, Martinez has enjoyed an outstanding first season in England.

Last year, several pundits doubted the Argentina star's physical attributes and ability to cope with the competitive football in England. United's poor start to the season, which saw them slip to the bottom of the table, didn't help the perception that the 25-year-old wasn't up to par.

What did Jamie Carragher say about Lisandro Martinez?

Carragher claimed back in August: "That's small for any player on the pitch in some ways now, really,"

"You think how big and powerful players are. When you think of how that could affect Man Utd set piece-wise, if one of your center-backs is really small, you're relying so much on the other center-back to deal with things aerially coming into the box, so I think that could be a problem."

Even though Martinez had a rough start with his new club. The player has proven himself after becoming a significant part of Erik Ten Hag’s team, helping the Red Devils win the Carabao Cup, reach the FA Cup final, and qualify for the Champions League next season. To prove his doubters wrong, the player won the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina in December.

However, Carragher apologizes, claiming that not just Lesando Martinez but any center-back under six feet would struggle in the league. Carragher now recognizes that he misjudged Martinez's abilities, and his preconceived notions were quickly shattered upon witnessing the player's performances.

Carragher acknowledged that he worried about being "found out and bullied" because of his height during his playing career after reflecting on his own experiences. Martinez was even shorter than he was, so he had assumed that the young Argentine would have similar problems. Martinez, though, disproved him.

Every player, whether they are physical or technical, has weaknesses, as Carragher emphasized.

🚨🇦🇷 Jamie Carragher: "I'd like to apologise to Lisandro Martinez, he was my surprise of the season."

He acknowledges Martinez's importance in Manchester United's defense, noting a significant drop-off in defensive stability when the Argentine is absent. He praises Martinez's proficiency on the ball and ability to play out from the back. Sky Sports pundit freely expresses appreciation for Martinez and admits to making a mistake, demonstrating his integrity as a pundit and commitment to recognizing extraordinary talent. Carragher's apology emphasizes the importance of admitting mistakes and applauding people who defy expectations. Martinez has won the respect of a prominent football figure and recognition for his exceptional accomplishments, and he can continue to thrive.