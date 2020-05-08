Thierry Henry Offers Advice To Aubameyang Over Contract Extension At Arsenal

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry is hoping for Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang to remain at the club but the French legend admitted that the prolific striker could leave the North London side for greener pastures. Thierry Henry himself swapped Arsenal for Barcelona in 2007 and fears Aubameyang could opt for a new challenge with only one year remaining on his current Arsenal deal. With rumours around an Aubameyang transfer away from Arsenal, the Premier League side would find it difficult to replace the Gabon striker if he decided against a contract extension, according to Thierry Henry.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer news: Aubameyang contract situation

Aubameyang arrived at Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund back in January 2018 for a reported fee of £56 million. Since his move to the Premier League, Aubameyang has scored 61 goals for Arsenal and been their driving force in attack. However, there have been rumours of an Aubameyang transfer away from Arsenal as the 30-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Gunners.

Arsenal are reluctant to repeat their previous mistakes of allowing players to run down their contracts and keen on offering Aubameyang a contract extension to stay put at the Emirates Stadium. The other option is to sell Aubameyang as speculation around the 30-year-old's future remains uncertain with a number of top clubs monitoring his services. However, there is also speculation that Aubamyang would be eager to retire with some more silverware to his name. Aubameyang is second on the list of Premier League top scorers this season with 17 strikes, only behind Jamie Vardy.

Thierry Henry on Aubameyang transfer stance

World Cup winner Thierry Henry believes that Arsenal were showing signs of improvement under new manager Mikel Arteta before the coronavirus outbreak. Arsenal lost only one game in their last 13 before the halt of football but still found themselves ninth on the Premier League table making it increasingly difficult to qualify for the Champions League. However, Arsenal's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry, who left the Premier League side to join Barcelona in order to win the Champions League claimed that he is in no way eligible to pressure Aubameyang into signing a contract extension.

While speaking to Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports, Thierry Henry expressed sympathy for Aubameyang's position at the club and said, "How am I going to tell somebody to stay when I left?". Despite wanting Aubameyang to stay, Thierry Henry revealed that Gabon attacker will ponder over signing a new contract even though there might lucrative offers from top European suitors. Thierry Henry concluded by explaining it would be extremely difficult to replace a striker like Aubameyang due to his goalscoring ability. Aubameyang shared the Golden Boot with Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in 2018-19 with 22 goals each.

