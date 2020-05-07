Santi Cazorla Expresses Desire To Return To Arsenal But Not As A Player

Former Arsenal ace Santi Cazorla has expressed his dream of returning back to the Emirates. However, Santi Cazorla wants to return in a coaching role and not as a player. The 35-year-old attacking midfielder added that he wants to join up with his former teammate Mikel Arteta in North London. Santi Cazorla left Arsenal in 2018 after suffering what was reported to be a career-ending injury. Santi Cazorla played alongside Mikel Arteta for four years during his spell at Arsenal. Santi Cazorla bounced back from the injury and is now playing in LaLiga with Villarreal.

Santi Cazorla Arsenal return: Spaniard wants to work under Mikel Arteta

The Santi Cazorla Arsenal dream is seemingly still alive. The former FA Cup winner is motivated to continue giving back to the sport after his career as a football player ends. Santi Cazorla believes that Mikel Arteta possesses enough calibre to find success with Arsenal. In an interview with Metro, Santi Cazorla stated, "I don’t know what my legacy is [at Arsenal]. You have to ask the fans, but I want to thank everyone. I don’t know what I will do next, maybe a coach, maybe a sports director, but I would like to come back." Santi Cazorla made a total of 129 appearances for Arsenal between 2012 and 2018.

Santi Cazorla injury: Midfielder was set to make Spain comeback

Santi Cazorla reportedly managed to find a place in Spain's national team with multiple reports stating Cazorla could have been called up to Spain's Euro 2020 squad. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic pushed the tournament by a year which has reduced Santi Cazorla's chances to feature in the Euros. Santi Cazorla already has a Euro trophy to his name which he won with Spain in 2012.

Santi Cazorla injury: Former Premier League star talks about his international return

Santi Cazorla, while talking about his international return, stated, "It is a bit frustrating because I had the dream of going to the European Championship. I am aware that I am already 35 years old and that it is more difficult every day to be in a group as good as the Spanish team. It has been delayed a year and I am aware that it is much more complicated for me." Santi Cazorla added that everything will depend on his physical condition until next year.

