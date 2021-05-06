HER Vs FRB Dream11: Hertha Berlin Vs Freiburg Prediction And Team News

Hertha Berlin and Freiburg are all set to play each other in their upcoming Bundesliga clash on Thursday, May 6. The German domestic league match will be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin with the kickoff scheduled for 10:00 pm IST. Let's have a look at the HER vs FRB Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of the clash.

🗣️ #Schwolow: After losing my place in the team, I put my foot to the floor in training. I went into fighting mode and tried to give the coach a few sleepless nights with my hard work. In the end the team's success is all that matters though.#BSCSCF #GemeinsamHertha #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/0X4Fsv58fc — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) May 5, 2021

HER vs FRB Match Preview

Hertha Berlin will be playing their second Bundesliga game of the week with the club looking to cover up their backlog of matches which were suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak last month. Their league clash before the outbreak came in the second week of April against Borussia mönchengladbach with their latest outing being played earlier this week which ended in a 1-1 draw against Mainz. Currently slotted 17th on the league table and finding themselves in the relegation zone, the hosts will be eager to pocket three points as a win over Freiburg will see them get out of the drop zone and go on pat at points with 15th ranked Arminia Bielefeld.

Freiburg on the other end will start the match as the ninth-ranked team on the Bundesliga standings. The visitors have registered 11 wins and the same number of losses while playing out eight draws in the German domestic league so far. With 41 points from 30 games against their tally, Freiburg head into the game following a two-match unbeaten run with their last match ending in a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.

HER vs FRB Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- N. Petersen or V. Darida

Vice-Captain- M. Cunha or V. Girfo

HER vs FRB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – F. Muller

Defenders –P. Pekarik, P. Lienhart, N Stark, N. Mittelstadt

Midfielders –R. Sallal, V. Darida, V. Girfo, B. Santamaria

Strikers – M. Cunha, N. Petersen

HER vs FRB Dream11 Prediction

Freiburg recorded a massive 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin during their previous meeting in Bundesliga back in December 2020. While Freiburg will be eager to replicate a similar scoreline and pull off a double over Hertha, the hosts will be aiming to stop the visitors and look to get their revenge in their upcoming German league clash. Given the current form of both teams, we predict Freiburg to pocket three points and walk away with the win against relegation-threatened Hertha BSC outfit on Thursday.

Prediction- Hertha Berlin 0-1 Freiburg

Note: The above HER vs FRB Dream11 prediction, HER vs FRB Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HER vs FRB Dream11 Team and HER vs FRB Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.