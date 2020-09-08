Premier League outfit Newcastle United completed the transfer of Callum Wilson from Championship side Bournemouth on Monday and the English striker has revealed that the film 'Goal!' got him excited about a move to St James' Park. Callum Wilson signed a four-year contract with the Magpies as Newcastle United splashed out £20m to secure his services. Wilson is in line to make his debut for Steve Bruce's side when Newcastle United make the trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League 2020-21 season this Saturday.

Callum Wilson reveals Goal movie and Santiago Munez played a role in him choosing Newcastle

After having completed his move to Newcastle United, Callum Wilson spoke to NUFC TV and opened up about the movie Goal! which eventually played a big part in deciding his move to Newcastle United. In Goal!, a young Mexican immigrant, Santiago Munez, is seen living and working at a restaurant in Los Angeles before fulfilling his dream of becoming a football superstar. In the movie, Santiago Munez is seen working his way to the top, overcoming numerous challenges in his life to eventually play football in England's top division, with Newcastle United.

🥰 Embracing his new surroundings pic.twitter.com/9WOIfqqxPX — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 7, 2020

Latest Newcastle United signing Callum Wilson claims that Munez's story inspired him to make the move to St James' Park over the summer. The former Bournemouth man said, "When I was about my son's age, I watched plenty of movies and now I'm watching some films with him during the lockdown. That day we watched the movie Goal! together and the little boy in me got excited and I thought 'yes, that's a feeling I want for me'" Wilson is only one of the many players that have cited the film Goal! as a reason to join Newcastle United. Previously, Issac Hayden, Papiss Cisse, Jonas Gutierrez and Islam Slimani all revealed how the movie and story of Santiago Munez left an impression on their minds.

🗣 "Shearer messaged me when I got a call-up for England and we've also been in touch about me coming here. It was already in my mind that I was coming here but that made it concrete."



The first interview with Callum Wilson! 👊 #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 7, 2020

Premier League news: Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer welcomes Wilson

Newcastle United legend and Premier League's all-time top goalscorer, Alan Shearer, kept in touch with Wilson ahead of the player's move to St James' Park. Wilson explained that he received a text from Shearer ahead of his move and was extremely appreciative of the messages that were sent by the 50-year-old. "He (Shearer) had only positive things to say about the club and that too persuaded me to join Newcastle", he added. Wilson leaves Bournemouth after scoring 67 goals and grabbing 30 assists in 187 appearances across all competitions for the Cherries. The Magpies also completed a move for his former teammate Ryan Fraser.

Image Credits - Newcastle United / Man United Twitter