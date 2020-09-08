Man City announced this week that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19. The pair are currently under self-quarantine. The club announced in a statement that both players will be forced to self-isolate for the next two weeks. "Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19, both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus. Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season," the club's statement read.

Man City duo Laporte, Mahrez respond after testing positive for coronavirus

Laporte has been the pillar of the defence for Pep Guardiola since signing from Spain while Riyad Mahrez has also been instrumental for the club. Since Man City will not be a part of the proceedings in the opening weekend due to their Champions League run last season, there is a possibility that Mahrez and Laporte will be available for selection when Man City kick off their Premier League season.

Thank you for all the nice messages, I'm good. Stay safe everyone take care of you 👍🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/cXICpDEOry — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) September 7, 2020

Assistant manager Juan Manuel Lillo will oversee pre-season preparations as boss Pep Guardiola will be unavailable having just returned to the country from Spain. Man City's players who were on international duty will begin their training this week as Pep Guardiola looks to wrestle the Premier League back from Liverpool. Man City ended last season a massive 18 points behind Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool juggernaut. They also were knocked out early in the Champions League and lost to eventual FA Cup winners Arsenal in the semi-final.

Man City COVID outbreak not the first in the Premier League

While Laporte and Mahrez did test positive this week, Man City is not the only club to have been dealt such a hand. A number of PSG players including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Liverpool's only signing of the summer, Kostas Tsimikas also tested positive, according to reports in Austria. The Reds had a pre-season training camp in Austria wherein they also played a couple of friendlies against Stuttgart and Red Bull Salzburg. Across the city, Manchester United's Paul Pogba tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under self-isolation.

Image courtesy: Manchester City Twitter, Mahrez Instagram