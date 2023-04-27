How Can Arsenal Still Win The Premier League Title Despite Defeat To Manchester City?

Arsenal’s slump in the Premier League 2022-23 continued as Manchester City handed Mikel Arteta’s team a 4-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bryune scored twice for the home side, while Erling Haaland and John Stones scored one goal each. Pep Guardiola’s team is now only two points behind table-toppers Arsenal, who suffered a huge blow to their title hopes on Wednesday night.

With the fourth straight winless match, Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are now certainly on life support. City now have 73 points to their name with two games in hand and a total of seven games remaining in the season. In order to still clinch the season, Mikel Arteta and Co. will have to pull off a massive turnaround for themselves.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Manchester City Looks Like Champions In Waiting After Arsenal Rout

Manchester City vs Arsenal: How can Arsenal still win Premier League 2022-23?

Arsenal now need to win each of their remaining games this season, while also hoping that Manchester City lose two or three matches. Before losing to City, Arsenal returned with three back-to-back draws, while allowing the former to climb back into the title race. City now need to mount a 5W-0L-2D in their last seven games to retain the title, while Arsenal have no scope of dropping more points.

In case both teams win all of their remaining games, Arsenal will finish with 90 points, whereas Manchester City will win the title with 94 points. Arsenal would be hoping City drop at least five points in their remaining matches. City certainly looks on course to win the season but will have their attention split across the UEFA Champions League semi-final and FA Cup final.

ALSO READ | EPL: Manchester City Beats Arsenal 4-1, Premier League Title Fight Intensifies

Key talking points from Manchester City vs Arsenal

Manchester City have now won seven straight games in the season. This is the first time City have achieved the feat since their 12-match win streak from November 2021 to January 2022. Arsenal achieved an unwanted record of returning with four straight winless games (D3 L1) while starting each game at the top of the table. They last did a similar thing by drawing four games in March 2008, before ending the season in 3rd. Erling Haaland netted his 33rd goal of the ongoing season and became the first player to touch the figure in a 38-game season.

Arsenal's remaining fixtures in Premier League