How Can Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Qualify For World Cup 2022 Despite Ireland Draw?

Cristiano Ronaldo could not make an impact during Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland at Aviva Stadium on Friday. With both teams going neck-to-neck in what was an evenly matched contest, Ronaldo tried his level best to find the back of the net throughout the contest but, all his attempts went in vain as they were brilliantly blocked by the Irish captain Seamus Coleman.

Even though the contest ended in a stalemate, Portugal will still be able to qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup which will be played in Qatar.

Here's how Portugal can secure FIFA World Cup 2022 berth

Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup qualifiers would have ended in a 0-0 draw, but, that is good enough to bring the 2016 Euro Cup winners closer to automatic World Cup qualification. After the stalemate against Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. only need one more point in their final game to Group A rivals in order to consolidate their position at next year's quadrennial event in Qatar. They would be hosting Serbia at Lisbon's Estádio da Luz on Sunday.

Things would have been difficult for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal had they lost their previous fixture against the Republic of Ireland a couple of months ago. However, 'CR7' had scored a match-winning brace in the dying minutes of the contest to help his team over the line with a 2-1 scoreline.

Cut to the present, the stalemate against Ireland has earned Portugal a precious point, and now, if they finish with a superior goal difference against the Serbians this weekend, then it would do a world of good for their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification hopes.

As of now, Portugal occupies the top spot in Group A standings of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with five wins from seven matches and 17 points to their tally. Even Serbia has registered an equal number of wins from the same matches played but it is the superior goal difference between both sides that leaves them placed at the second position.

The former European champions and Cristiano Ronaldo are just one win away from making yet another FIFA World Cup appearance.