How Did Cristiano Ronaldo Play A Role In Sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Man Utd Manager?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked from his position over the club's abysmal run in the ongoing Premier League season. According to reports, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo played a massive role in Solskjaer's exit from the club.

The Manchester Evening News on Saturday, November 20, reported that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had sought assurances from the United board that action would be taken against the Norwegian after the side's humiliating defeat at Vicarage Road.

What led to Solskjaer's sacking?

After losing four of United's last six games, Solskjaer was under a lot of pressure to produce results. There was no sign from United's board that Solskjaer's job was in jeopardy until the 5-0 loss to Liverpool late last month. However, following the thumping by Liverpool, rumours of Solskjaer's dismissal grew louder. On Saturday, United lost 4-1 against Watford, putting the final nail in the coffin. On Sunday, the club finally announced that Solskjaer will be parting ways with United.

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success. Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future," United said in its statement.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did bring in exciting names to the club during his tenure, he didn't win any important silverware, and while it looked that this could be the season, a string of poor results brought the end of his tenure. The club also announced that former club player, Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games until a replacement has been found.

United currently sit at eighth position in the league table with 17 points and are leading Group F in the Champions League table. The Red Devils will look to bounce back against Villarreal and move things upward at least in the Champions League with contests against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Crystal Palace lined up in the next four fixtures of Premier League.

Image: AP