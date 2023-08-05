'How did Mount not score this?': Mason Mount gets blasted for open-goal miss for United

Manchester United's marquee signing of the summer Mason Mount did not get off to the best possible start in the red outfit. On Saturday, The former Chelsea midfielder featured in United's pre-season friendly against Lens and missed the easiest of chances to give his side the lead. While Mount missed a sitter, Lens' Florian Satoca showed how it's done and put his team in front.

Mason Mount misses a sitter in Man United vs Lens pre-season game

It all happened in the 16th minute of the game, a surging attack by United reached Garnacho, who attempted to give a cut-back to Mount. The ball reached impeccably to Red Devils' new number 7, and it was an open goal but England international could not make the ideal contact with the ball and as a result, an outstanding chance went begging. Take a look at the incredible miss by Mount, you may have to rub your eyes several times to digest this miss.

Fans blast Mason Mount over terrible miss

Fans on Twitter have been vocal about Mason Mount's miss and have grabbed it as a subject to deride the player. Some users have taken a jibe at the whopping $60 million that United paid the Blues to acquire his services. Moreover, some put it in simple terms by writing "How can he miss that". Here are a few of the many reactions of the football fans.

As a football fan you might have seen many misses over the years, so where do you rank this one among the greatest of open-goal misses. Do you think it is an even worse miss than what Fernando Torres once made?