Manchester United has shown signs of bouncing back to their glory days after Erik Ten Hag was appointed as their new manager. The Dutch coach has built the base of the team by signing talented stars like Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Andre Onana since his arrival. However, the Red Devils have been looking for a star striker since the departure of their legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, in November 2022.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United will play in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023-24 season

Bruno Fernandes is the new skipper of Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag’s hunt for a sensational attacker might end soon

Manchester United set to sign young sensation Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United is on the verge of acquiring Rasmus Hojlund as their third summer signing after successful financial discussions with Atalanta. while just joining Atalanta last year, the 20-year-old forward's outstanding performance, with 10 goals in 34 appearances while sharing minutes with veteran players, has persuaded United to pay £64 million plus an extra £8.5 million in add-ons.

Previously, Atalanta had turned down three proposals from Manchester United, the most recent being £50 million. Personal details for a prospective five-year deal have previously been agreed upon with Hojlund, who has expressed a desire to join United this summer. Hojlund did not play in Atalanta's pre-season friendly against Bournemouth since the club had already signed El Bilal Toure from Almeria.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, known for fostering young talent during his time at Ajax, meets the club's requirement for a new centre striker. Hojlund will shortly join Mason Mount and Andre Onana as part of Manchester United's summer additions if no unexpected complications develop.

What jersey number could the promising striker wear?

Manchester United currently has a restricted number of eligible shirt numbers at the first-team level, with numbers 1 and 4 not deemed striker-appropriate. 13 and 15 are the only alternatives under 30. However, depending on transfer activity, more numbers may become available before the Premier League's squad number deadline.

Recent sources indicate that negotiations to transfer Fred to Galatasaray have progressed, potentially freeing up the number 17 shirt. Furthermore, Anthony Martial's fitness and future are questionable, and the club has yet to make a decision on Mason Greenwood's condition. Numbers 9 and 11 might become available for Rasmus Hojlund if one or both players depart, but any prospective alterations would have to happen soon.