How Durand Cup Stands Out Among All Sports Competitions In The World

Durand Cup has been the go-to tournament for the teams as it has served as the season opener in the Indian football scene. The iconic tournament is back with a bang this time as Durand Cup 2023 is set to be staged in a glorious manner. Recently General Manoj Pande, The Chief of the Army Staff, along with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff and Mr Kalyan Chaubey, President of All India Football Federation (AIFF) flagged off the “Trophy Tour” of the 132nd edition of Durand Cup at the Manekshaw Centre.

Durand Cup started way back in 1888 in Shimla

Durand Cup is Asia's oldest and the world's third-oldest football tournament

The Durand Cup 2023 will also witness the participation of foreign teams

Durand Cup 2023: All you need to know

24 football teams are set to participate in the 2023 Durand Cup. Sunil Chhetri lifted his maiden Durand Cup trophy last year when Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the final.

Two new host cities have been added as the tournament will now be conducted in Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong and Kokrajhar, respectively. The tournament has been revived and its glory is kept intact. The tournament will commence on 03 August and the final is scheduled to be held on 03 September.

12 Indian Super League teams alongside the teams from Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan armies will also represent their nation in the tournament.

Currently, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the two clubs with the most Durand Cup titles to their names. Both sides celebrated victories on 16 occasions each.

The ancient history of the Durand Cup

Durand began in 1888 at Dagshai under the strict watch of Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, the then Foreign Secretary to the Government of India.

Durand Football Tournament Society was formed in 1958 and has since then been a part of the Indian football scenario. After 2016, the tournament came back after a hiatus of three years in 2019 when Gokulam Kerala emerged as the champions.

Over the years, the Durand Cup has been graced by several eminent personalities from all over India. Former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad and former Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw also were distinguished guests on many occasions.

It is the only tournament where the winner wins three trophies- the Durand Cup, the President's Cup and the Shimla Trophy. Currently, the three reputed service chiefs chair the tournament.

Royal Scots Fusiliers got the better of the Highland Light Infantry in the final of the inaugural edition.

The President's Cup Trophy has a circular disc atop the Ashoka Lion Capital. Incidentally, the Durand Cup Trophy has to be returned by the defending champions before the start of the new edition.

The Shimla Trophy is presented as the locals of that hill station donated the trophy and since then, it has been a ritual