'I’m Going Nowhere': Sunil Chhetri Extends His Stay At Bengaluru FC In Epic Fashion

The Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri is a little over a month away from turning 39. As the soccer great enters into the twilight of his career, his undeniable talent on the field seems to have no end. On Saturday, Chhetri helped India to storm their way into the SAFF Championship 2023 Final.

3 Things You Need To Know

Sunil Chhetri is the third-highest international goal scorer among active players

He is next only to the iconic duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Sunil Chhetri first joined ISL club Bengaluru FC in 2013

Sunil Chhetri's unique gesture to announcing his stay at Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri provided a treat to the football fans in India by making a massive announcement on Saturday. Prior to the Indian Super League 2023-24 season, Chhetri and his team used an unusual yet stunning way to announce that Chhetri will be extending his stay with Bengaluru FC. In a video shared by the Bengaluru FC and Chhetri, the 38-year-old can be seen writing something on a massive banner and heading to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the meantime, Chhetri shared his thoughts on the importance of banners made by fans, before tying the banner in the stands. This happened ahead of India’s SAFF Championship semi-final clash against Lebanon. As India won the match, the banner was unfurled in front of over 20,000 Blue Tigers’ fans.

“I’m going nowhere – Sunil Chhetri,” the banner read. The heartfelt gesture by Chhetri stirred the emotions of fans as they got elated on knowing that the Indian captain is going to continue his association with Bengaluru FC.

Here’s what Chhetri had to say

It takes so much for the banners to come out the way it does. I don’t know if they understand the kind of impact it has on the players. It’s like the last bit of coffee, the big shot that we need before the game. I don’t know how they get it right every time. I have never seen a banner where I felt ‘ah, this is cold’. They spent so much of time and energy on the banners. I want them to feel what it feels like when somebody does that for them. I hope they rejoice. That feeling when the banner is about to be unveiled and not knowing I hope they get that feeling because it’s nice.

Sunil Chhetri's stats for Bengaluru FC

Chhetri has represented Bengaluru FC in 246 games so far and has scored on 106 occasions. He has spent eight seasons with the club and has finished as their highest scorer in the league in each of the eight seasons. He also helped the team win the ISL in 2014 and 2016 alongside several other trophies over the years.