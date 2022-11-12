How FIFA World Cup Could Be Lionel Messi's Last Shot At Glory? What Records Can He Break?

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar could be Argentina forward Lionel Messi's last outing in the marquee event and the 35-year-old is expected to give it his all to win the trophy this year. Messi is also anticipated to break a few records in the tournament. In this article, we will take a look at the list of five staggering records Messi could break at the upcoming World Cup.

Most matches played for Argentina in World Cup history

Lionel Messi will have the chance to surpass legendary footballer Diego Maradona's record of most matches played for Argentina in FIFA World Cup history. Maradona featured in 21 games for Argentina in the World Cups. Messi has made 19 appearances for his country and is just three matches away from breaking Maradona's record.

Messi is also set to become the fifth player in the history of the FIFA World Cup to play five editions of the tournament. Only four footballers have participated in five World Cups. Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Rafael Marquez, and Gianluigi Buffon are the players to have played in five editions of the World Cup. Messi has thus far played four World Cups - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018.

Most assists in World Cups

Messi will surpass Argentina's great Diego Maradona in the list of most assists in FIFA World Cup history if he gets four more assists in the upcoming edition. Maradona has eight assists from 21 World Cup matches to his name. Messi has five assists from 19 World Cup games. The 35-year-old needs four more assists to break Maradona's record.

Most Golden Ball wins

Messi will look to become the first player in the history of the FIFA World Cup to win the Golden Ball award twice. No player has ever won the coveted trophy twice. Messi has already won the Golden Ball award once in his career during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. If Messi wins the Golden Ball in this year's tournament in Qatar, he will become the first player to win the award twice.

Most minutes played in World Cups

Messi will have the opportunity to break Italian great Paulo Maldini's record of most minutes played in FIFA World Cups. Maldini has played 2,217 minutes for Italy in World Cups, a record that could be broken by Messi if he plays full minutes in every group stage match for Argentina.

