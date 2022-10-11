Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scripted history last weekend by becoming the first footballer in history to register a total of 700 goals in football at the club level. Playing against Everton in the Premier League 2022-23 match, the 37-year-old scored the second goal for Manchester United in the first half and achieved the major milestone. Meanwhile, looking at the current lot of footballers, Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has shown immense quality in recent years and has drawn comparisons from the greats.

Following an outstanding 2021-22 season with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, Haaland made a sensational move to Premier League giants Manchester City and has proved that he deserves all the hype. He has scored a total of 20 goals in just 13 appearances across competitions this season, which displays the immense skills he possesses. However, he would have to do an uphill task if he ever wants to match or surpass Ronaldo’s incredible goal tally.

Here's what Erling Haaland needs to do for matching Cristiano Ronaldo's goal tally

According to ESPN, Haaland needs to score 40 goals per season until the year 2037 if he ever wants to match Ronaldo’s record. The 22-year-old has scored a total of 155 goals in his club football career so far while playing for teams like City, Dortmund, Molde FK, and Red Bull Salzburg. Given that he is still more than 500 goals away from Ronaldo’s tally, Haaland has to remain in his prime for the next 15 years to take his tally across 700 club goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible club football career and stats

In the meantime, Ronaldo has played a total of 943 game in his club football career which kicked off in 2002. Making his debut for Portuguese club Sporting CP, Ronaldo played 31 matches and scored five goals while assisting six times. He then moved to Manchester United in 2003 for his first stint, before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009. From 2009 to 2017, Ronaldo played a total of 438 games for the LaLiga club and scored 450 goals.

Ronaldo joined the Italian club Juventus following his exit from Madrid and registered 101 goals in 134 games. The 37-year-old made a sensational return to Manchester United in 2021 and contributed with 24 goals in 39 games. His goal tally for United stands at 144 goals in 340 games.