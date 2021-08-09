How Messi-less FC Barcelona Crushed Ronaldo-led Juventus 3-0: WATCH

For football fans around the world not watching Lionel Messi play for Barcelona will be a sight that is pretty hard to digest. The icon bid an emotional farewell to the club after winning numerous trophies in a career spanning 21 years. However, the Blaugrana started their Messi less season with a terrific 3-0 win over Juventus in the Joan Gamper trophy. Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig scored the goals.

Juventus vs Barcelona 3-0 highlights

Yesterday's football match Juventus vs Barcelona witnessed the home team missing some players from the lineup. With injury to Sergio Aguero and new signing Eric Garcia and teenager Pedri absent as they have been competing with Spain at the Olympics, Ronald Koeman fielded Memphis, Braithwaite, and Antoine Griezmann in attack in a 4-3-3 formation while the midfield had the likes of Sergio Busquets provides pivot support to Yusuf Demir and Sergi Roberto. The back four comprised of Serginho Dest, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and R Araujo.

Coming to the Barcelona vs Juventus highlights the home team took the lead in the third minute with a counter-attack in which Yusuf Demir assisted Memphis Depay as the Dutchman's left-footed strike beat Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny. Demir, who was looking dangerous in the match later won back possession inside the Juventus area before taking a shot that was saved by Szczęsny.

Barcelona who had Neto guarding the goal made a couple of saves to his credit. He kept out Alvaro Morata's powerful left-footed effort and fully stretched to push Ronaldo's 30-yard free-kick to safety before the break. The goalkeeper then denied Juventus substitute, Federico Chiesa, after the break.

Barcelona doubled in the 57th minute when a corner from Memphis was headed by Martin Braithwaite past substitute Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin. The Juventus goalkeeper has beaten again in the final minute of the match when substitute Puig turned inside the area to fire a left-footed shot into the top corner.

The victory saw Barcelona lift the Joan Gamper trophy for the 44th time and ninth consecutive year. Up next for the Blaugrana will be a visit from Real Sociedad in their opening league game on August 15. Juventus, on the other hand, will kickstart their Serie A campaign in a fortnight.