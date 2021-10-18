How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo Earn Per Week And What Is His Net Worth? Details Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best players in world football today and has been competing for the top awards for years. Apart from scoring goals on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo is also the face of many top brands and that is the reason why he was recently named on the Forbes' list of highest-paid soccer players. While many of his fans would know 'How much Cristiano Ronaldo earn per week?' or 'what is his net worth?', there may still be many who are yet to know the numbers.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United salary

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United salary, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star became the top earner of the club earning £480,000 a week. The Portuguese international reportedly took a pay cut to join the Red Devils after leaving Juventus, where he is believed to have earned £500,000 per week. However, it is believed that Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, had attempted to negotiate a salary of £20m per year. As per the latest break-up quoted by the Daily Mail, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is believed to earn an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).

Cristiano Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United helped him surpass David de Gea, who makes £375,000 per week on his United contract. Paul Pogba was second on United's list with £290k per week, while United's new acquisitions Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane make £350k and £340k per week, respectively. Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United is set to expire on June 30, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth, it is believed to be a whopping $500m (£363m). Most of his net worth can be attributed to the jaw-dropping salary he earns at Manchester United, his various endorsements and sponsorship deals. Moreover, according to Forbes' 2021 list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, the Portuguese international was ranked the third-highest. The 36-year old had combined earnings of $170m as a result of his earnings on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks goalscoring record

Recently Cristiano Ronaldo went past Iran's Ali Daei to become the all-time highest international goalscorer with 111 goals in 180 international matches for Portugal. He achieved the feat during Portugal's 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match.

Apart from becoming the highest goalscorer in international football, Ronaldo's hat trick against Luxembourg saw him complete another historic milestone. With his 10th international hat-trick, the 36-year-old now has the most number of goals he's scored against any other country.

(Image: Manchester United/ Twitter)