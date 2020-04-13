How Premier League Stars Celebrated Easter 2020 Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown

Its been a tough couple of months for Premier League fans and players as they have been forced to remain indoors for the last two weeks without any football. The coronavirus lockdown forced citizens across the UK and the globe to celebrate Easter 2020 within the confines of their homes. A host of Premier League stars such as Toby Alderweireld, Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford posted pictures of themselves celebrating Easter Sunday in their own special way.

Easter 2020

Premier League: Toby Alderweireld spends Easter Sunday with daughter amid coronavirus lockdown

The perfect company for this morning’s Easter egg hunt ❤️🐣 Happy Easter everyone! pic.twitter.com/yD7obinQfd — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 12, 2020

Coronavirus UK

Premier League: Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lauds the efforts of NHS workers on Easter Sunday

Our captain with an important message this Easter weekend ✊



We must all continue to play our part. We're all in this together ❤️#StayHomeSaveLives #StayHomeLiverpool pic.twitter.com/UPyhZU3H7I — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 11, 2020

Jordan Henderson opted to show his gratitude to NHS workers who are on the frontline in the war against coronavirus across the UK. The Liverpool captain, who is eagerly waiting for the league to resume, urged fans to stick to government guidelines and remain indoors until advised to do otherwise. Tottenham veteran Toby Alderweireld spent Easter Sunday egg-hunting with his young daughter. Meanwhile, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford shared pictures of Easter eggs made by young fans on his official social media handle.

Marcus Rashford shares pictures of homemade Easter eggs made by young fans

Happy Easter guys!

Already seen some amazing eggs, keep them coming and I’ll share them on my Insta this afternoon 🐰 pic.twitter.com/jliGEvZDKH — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 12, 2020

