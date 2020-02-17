Eden Hazard Lets The World Know How To Pronounce Surname Correctly After Super Comeback

Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in front of home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. One of the positive points from the match was the return of former Chelsea talisman - Eden Hazard. The Belgian captain suffered an ankle injury in the match against PSG last year and has been out of the Real Madrid first-team ever since.

Eden Hazard was one of the standout performers for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and even won a penalty for his team in the second half. Although a last-gasp equaliser from Celta Vigo took away a win from Real Madrid, the fans will be happy to see a fit-and-firing Eden Hazard once again.

Eden Hazard stats for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo

Eden Hazard vs Celta Vigo:



• 4 chances created.

• 2 dribbles completed.

• 89% pass accuracy

• Crucial penalty won (3rd of the season).



3 months back after an injury and he was the best player on the pitch, 🤩. pic.twitter.com/8CSi7OTRC6 — TC. (@TotalCristiano) February 16, 2020

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard reveals the correct pronunciation of his name

¿Cómo se pronuncia 'Hazard'?



El que mejor lo puede aclarar se lo ha explicado a @Rsierraplus.#ElPartidazoDeMovistar pic.twitter.com/hwiPqR5Rzf — #Vamos de Movistar+ (@vamos) February 16, 2020

How to pronounce Hazard?

In the post-match interview, Eden Hazard revealed the correct manner to pronounce his surname 'Hazard'.The winger revealed that one must emphasize on the 'Z' in Hazard in order to get the surname right (like the 'Z' in Nazi). Eden Hazard will be seen again in action as Real Madrid take on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Can the LaLiga star lead his team to the next round?

Eden Hazard's highlight reel from the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match

Eden Hazard VS Celta Vigo



Back at his best 👑



pic.twitter.com/flUU6CBcHo — Turn The Light On 🎥 (@TurnTheLightOn_) February 17, 2020

