Eden Hazard Lets The World Know How To Pronounce Surname Correctly After Super Comeback

Football News

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard was asked the correct way to pronounce his name in a post-match interview and here's what the former Chelsea man replied.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Eden Hazard

Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in front of home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. One of the positive points from the match was the return of former Chelsea talisman - Eden Hazard. The Belgian captain suffered an ankle injury in the match against PSG last year and has been out of the Real Madrid first-team ever since.

Eden Hazard was one of the standout performers for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and even won a penalty for his team in the second half. Although a last-gasp equaliser from Celta Vigo took away a win from Real Madrid, the fans will be happy to see a fit-and-firing Eden Hazard once again.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Manchester United: Fernando Torres recalls 2011 stunner against Red Devils

Eden Hazard stats for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo

Also Read | Pele plays down concerns by saying that his health issues are normal for people his age

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard reveals the correct pronunciation of his name

Also Read | Chelsea's Mason Mount shows off OUTRAGEOUS trick shot ahead of Man Utd clash: Watch

How to pronounce Hazard?

In the post-match interview, Eden Hazard revealed the correct manner to pronounce his surname 'Hazard'.The winger revealed that one must emphasize on the 'Z' in Hazard in order to get the surname right (like the 'Z' in Nazi). Eden Hazard will be seen again in action as Real Madrid take on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Can the LaLiga star lead his team to the next round?

Also Read | Marcelo Bielsa likes to get naked and lie down on a table for 30 minutes after a loss

Eden Hazard's highlight reel from the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match

Also Read | Unai Emery states that PSG would've beaten Barcelona if VAR was active

Published:
