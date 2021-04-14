How To Watch AFC Champions League Live In India? AFC Champions League Fixtures, Schedule

Almost four months after Korea Republic's Ulsan Hyundai defeated IR Iran's Persepolis FC in the final of the 2020 AFC Champions League, Asia’s elite clubs will embark on the quest for a new title with the start of the group stage this Wednesday, April 14. With the number of teams increased to 40 and several clubs participating for the first time in the tournament, this year’s competition is expected to throw up a surprise or two. Here's a look at the AFC Champions League schedule and fixtures for the first round

AFC Champions League schedule and format

The 40 teams will be divided into ten groups with the winners of each advancing to the knockout stage. The six best second-placed teams — three from the East Region and three from the West — will also qualify. The West Region fixtures will be held between April 14-30, while the corresponding East ones, which were scheduled for April 21st till May 7th, will now take place between June and July 20.

ðŸ”¥ The Key Battle on Matchday 1 features 2-time winners Esteghlal and 2-time runners up Al Ahli!



Which battle are you most looking forward to on Matchday 1?#ACL2021 @Konami pic.twitter.com/j5BTZMRR58 — #ACL2021 (@TheAFCCL) April 13, 2021

The knockout stage begins soon after the group stage but the East and West Asia teams are kept apart right up until the final. The winners of the group stages are drawn against the runners-up, and at each stage of the knockouts, teams play twice, home and away. The final then sees the winner of the East Asia portion of the draw take on the winner of the West Asia half for the title.

ISL outfit FC Goa are all set to make their debut in the AFC Champions League (ACL) this year. The Gaurs had earned the right to represent India at the AFC Champions League after they won the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield in the 2019-20 season. They are also the first-ever Indian club to take part in the biggest club competition in Asia. All of FC Goa's games in the group stages will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

AFC Champions League fixtures for FC Goa

14 April: FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan - 10.30 PM IST

17 April: Al-Wahda vs FC Goa - 10:30 PM IST

20 April: Persepolis vs FC Goa - 10:30 PM IST

23 April: FC Goa vs Persepolis - 10:30 PM IST

26 April: Al-Rayyan vs FC Goa - 10:30 PM IST

29 April: FC Goa vs Al-Wahda - 10:30 PM IST

Hi! We will telecast all group stages matches of FC Goa in the AFC Champions League, starting with FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan SC on Apr 14 at 8:30 PM, LIVE on Star Sports 3. — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) April 1, 2021

How to watch AFC Champions League live in India? AFC Champions League live telecast India

All group stage matches of FC Goa in the AFC Champions League will be telecast live on Star Sports 3. Live streaming of all the AFC Champions League matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of the teams.

Image Credits - FCGoa Instagram