How To Watch Arsenal Vs Man City Live In India? FA Cup Live Stream India Details

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will face Pep Guardiola's treble-hunting Man City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. The Arsenal vs Man City clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 pm local time (Sunday, 12:15 am IST). Here are the details on how to catch the FA Cup live stream and how to watch FA Cup live in India.

FA Cup semi-final live: Arsenal vs Man City preview and team news

Arsenal head into the FA Cup semi-final live clash as underdogs but the north London side received a massive boost heading into the fixture following a 2-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League. Man City have been in imperious form over the week, scoring 12 goals in their last three games. With Arsenal's defensive frailties exposed by a number of clubs since the restart, the Gunners will have to be sharp when they take on Man City, who are still in the race for another treble-winning campaign.

For Arsenal, striker Eddie Nketiah is still suspended and full-back Cedric Soares is cup-tied having featured in the competition for Southampton earlier this season. Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are still on the sidelines. However, it remains to be seen if playmaker Mesut Ozil will be thrown into the mix, with the German having returned to training after a back problem.

Man City's second-choice shot-stopper Claudio Bravo is a regular starter for Pep Guardiola in the domestic cup games but the Chilean been ruled out of the FA Cup semi-final live clash with a muscle injury. Guardiola confirmed that Ederson will play in goal with Scott Carson on the bench. Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo has overcome a knock and is in contention to feature but star striker Sergio Aguero is still on the sidelines.

FA Cup semi-final live: Arsenal vs Man City h2h record

The overall Arsenal vs Man City h2h record will also give the Gunners some form of encouragement heading into the FA Cup semi-final. Arsenal and Man City have faced each other a total of 198 times in all competitions. Arsenal have won 96 games vs Man City while the Manchester outfit have come out victorious on 57 occasions. There have been a total of 45 draws between these two teams.

How to watch FA Cup live in India: How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live in India?

The FA Cup live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. The FA Cup live stream will be available on Sony LIV.

