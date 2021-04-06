How To Watch Champions League Live In India? UCL Quarter-final Fixtures And Schedule

Champions League action is back and the draws have promised some exciting action for football fans all across the globe. The UCL quarter-final fixtures kick off on Wednesday, April 7 at 12:30 AM IST with a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final. Here's a look at how to watch Champions League live in India and our previews for the games.

UCL quarter-final fixtures: Man City vs Dortmund, Real Madrid vs Liverpool preview

Real Madrid and Liverpool will battle it out in what will be a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final on Tuesday night. A lot has happened since the eventful night with Zidane quitting and returning to the dugout, while their opponents won the Champions League and the Premier League title in successive years. The champions of Spain and England last year, both Real Madrid and Liverpool have seen their title defence falter, and the Champions League provides them with the opportunity for silverware and redemption.

Both suffered humiliating defeats last year, and a place in the last four will be a bare minimum for the top clubs despite their injuries. Real Madrid remain favourites at home, but Jurgen Klopp's rejuvenated Reds' could make life tough for Los Blancos.

Manchester City are eyeing for a historic quadruple this season and remain in contention on all four fronts despite the nature of the action-packed season. Pep Guardiola's side boasts of quality that only few teams on the planet can match, but the Premier League giants have failed to live up to it in the Champions League. Man City have never made it to the last four of the UCL and could take a page out of PSG's book, who made it to the final for the first time last year.

Their resolute defence will be put to test against a Borussia Dortmund side, who have Erling Haaland leading their attack. The Bundesliga champions have done well to progress to the last eight, and will hope to replicate their fairytale journey of 2013, where they reached the final.

Champions League channel India: Man City vs Dortmund live stream details

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Man City vs Dortmund live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 7, 12:30 AM IST.

How to watch Champions League live in India? Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream in India will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 7, 12:30 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)