How To Watch Coppa Italia Final Live In India? Atalanta Vs Juventus Prediction & Team News

Last year's beaten finalists Juventus will take Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final in what will be their final attempt at winning silverware this season. The game will be played at the Mapei Stadium, Sassuolo and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 20. Here's a look at how to watch Coppa Italia final live in India, teams news and our Atalanta vs Juventus prediction for the same.

Coppa Italia Final 2021: Atalanta vs Juventus prediction and preview

Juventus have had a disappointing campaign this term with Andrea Pirlo's side struggling to make it to the Champions League places in Serie A. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri can cap off the season with some silverware when they make it to Sassuolo for the Coppa Italia final 2021. Juventus had fallen to defeat against Napoli last year, but the Old Lady will hope that a similar result doesn't come to pass in what has been a difficult campaign. Pirlo's side defeated Inter Milan in the semi-final, and again saw the back of the Serie A champions in the weekend leading up to the clash.

As for Atalanta, the high-flying side from Bergamo will look to convert their promise into some silverware. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have qualified for the Champions League for three seasons in a row and are likely to finish as runners-up, and will line up for what will only be their fifth Coppa Italia final in history. Atalanta have beaten Napoli in the semi-finals and will have their tails up when they face off against Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be favourites, but Atlanta will pose a threat to Pirlo's fragile defence on Wednesday night.

Atalanta vs Juventus team news

Both Juventus and Atalanta have no major injury concerns coming into the clash. The Old Lady will be without Alex Sandro, who will be suspended having picked up his second yellow card against Inter in the semis. Leonardo Bonucci is also unlikely to be risked having just returned from a knee sprain. Hans Hateboer, Rafael Toloi and Luis Muriel have all recovered from their respective injuries and should feature in the summit clash on Wednesday.

Atalanta vs Juventus team news: Predicted XIs

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi, Muriel; Zapata

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, Danilo; McKennie, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Dybala, Ronaldo

Atalanta vs Juventus stream: How to watch Coppa Italia final live in India?

There will be no official Coppa Italia live telecast and live stream in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the official social media pages of the two teams. In the USA, the Atalanta vs Juventus stream will be available on ESPN+, while viewers in the UK can watch the game on BT Sport ESPN. The game starts at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 20.

(Image Courtesy: Juventus, Atalanta Twitter)