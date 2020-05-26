How To Watch Dortmund Vs Bayern In India? Bundesliga Live Streaming India Details

Defending Bundesliga champions and league leaders Bayern Munich will play Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, May 26. The famed Der Klassiker will be played at Signal Iduna Park, with Dortmund looking to cut the Bavarians' four-point lead at the top. Here is the Dortmund vs Bayern preview, Dortmund vs Bayern live streaming India and Bundesliga live India details.

Bundesliga live India: Dortmund vs Bayern live streaming India

The Dortmund vs Bayern live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar, while the Bundesliga live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD and Star Sports 1/HD. Here are the other Dortmund vs Bayern live streaming India details.

Dortmund vs Bayern live streaming India date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Dortmund vs Bayern live streaming India time: 10 pm IST

Bundesliga live: Dortmund vs Bayern preview

Bayern Munich currently lead the Bundesliga charts with 61 points to their credit. Since the return of Bundesliga on May 16, Bayern have played Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt, defeating both their opponents. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are placed second on the Bundesliga points table, four points adrift of the Bavarian giants. Dortmund defeated Schalke 04 and Wolfsburg in their last two games.

For the Dortmund vs Bayern game, Marco Reus remains a doubt for Lucien Favre's side. Favre also stated that Axel Witsel is likely to be back in the squad. Meanwhile, Bayern manager Hansi Flick confirmed that midfielder Thiago will play no part in Der Klassiker.

Bundesliga live: Bayern and Dortmund's last five games

Bayern Munich: WWWWW

Borussia Dortmund: WWWWW

Bundesliga live: Dortmund vs Bayern team

Dortmund vs Bayern: Bayern Munich squad

Manuel Neuer (GK); Sven Ulreich, Christian Früchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Álvaro Odriozola, Niklas Süle, Jérôme Boateng, Lucas Hernández, Corentin Tolisso, David Alaba, Lukas Mai, Thiago, Javi Martínez, Philippe Coutinho, Mickaël Cuisance, Ivan Perisic, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Sarpreet Singh, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Oliver Batista Meier, Paul Will, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Benjamin Pavard, Robert Lewandowski, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee.

Dortmund vs Bayern: Borussia Dortmund squad

Roman Burki, Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehaun, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Tobias Raschl, Mario Gotze, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland.

