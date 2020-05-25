Bundesliga Results, Highlights, Table After Matchday 27 As Bayern, Leipzing Headline Week

Bundesliga Matchday 27 saw defending champions Bayern Munich stroll past Frankfurt in a 5-2 thriller while Borussia Dortmund picked up a crucial away win over Wolfsburg. Also, Schalke's torrid run continued for the second week running. Here are the Bundesliga results and match highlights from Matchday 27.

Bundesliga results: Wolfsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund, Saturday, May 23

After beating Schalke last week in the Revierderby, Lucien Favre's men made light work of Wolfsburg on Saturday. Wolfsburg, who had an upturn of form before the league got suspended, fell to a 2-0 defeat after wing-back duo Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi scored for the visitors. The home team failed to really test their opponents for much of the game, eventually falling to their eighth defeat of the Bundesliga campaign.

Bundesliga results: Bayern Munich 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt, Saturday, May 23

With Bayern Munich looking to maintain their supremacy at the top of the table, Hansi Flick's men played out a 7-goal thriller with Frankfurt. Despite what the scoreline suggests, Bayern dominated Frankfurt for much of the proceedings, with Frankfurt looking to catch the home team on the break. Leon Goretzka opened the scoring for Bayern in the 17th minute before Thomas Muller added another in the first half. The second half of the game saw a frantic start after Robert Lewandowski put his side 3-0 up before Frankfurt pulled back two within the next 10 minutes. Eventually, the league-leaders prevailed after Alphonso Davies and an own goal from Martin Hinteregger secured the win.

Thomas Müller with all the players in Europe's top 5 leagues on 17+ assists this season. 😃 @esmuellert_ #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/2tUxq8QMyW — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 23, 2020

FSV Mainz 0-5 RB Leipzig, Sunday, May 24

From two of the biggest matches on Saturday, we turn our attention towards one of the biggest Bundesliga matches on Sunday. RB Leipzig played out a difficult 1-1 draw against Freiburg last week. This week, Julian Nagelsmann came out firing all cylinders after they thrashed Mainz at the OPEL Arena. The visitors scored as early as the 11th-minute mark before scoring another four with relative ease. Liverpool-linked Timo Werner notched his hat-trick while Yussuf Poulsen and Marcel Sabitzer scored one each.

Timo Werner bags his third hat-trick of the season 🎩⚽ pic.twitter.com/5KuRSjhdSL — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 24, 2020

Bundesliga highlights: Other results

Schalke were battered 4-0 by Dortmund last week. Their poor form continued this week after they were beaten by Augsburg. Schalke are now winless in eight games in all competition. Meanwhile, Werder Bremen picked up an important win in the relegation battle, and Leverkusen scored a crucial win over top-four rival Monchengladbach. Below are the results from Bundesliga Matchday 27:

Bundesliga results: Bundesliga highlights Matchday 27

Hertha Berlin 4-0 Union Berlin

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Freiburg 0-1 Werder Bremen

Paderborn 1-1 Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Schalke 04 0-3 Augsburg

FSV Mainz 0-5 RB Leipzig

Koln 2-2 Dusseldorf

Bundesliga results, Bundesliga table

Bayern Munich hold their four-point lead at the top after Matchday 27. Bayern (61), Dortmund (57), Leipzig (54), Leverkusen (53) and Monchengladbach (52) complete the top five. On the other end, Paderborn, Dusseldorf, Werder Bremen and Mainz are battling to avoid relegation.

Dortmund will host rivals Bayern on Tuesday, May 26 to kick off Matchday 28. Leipzig will host Hertha Berlin while Wolfsburg face a difficult trip to Leverkusen.

