How To Watch Porto Vs Chelsea Live In India? Porto Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction

FC Porto will square off against Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday, April 7 for their Champions League quarter-final first leg. The game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, April 8 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Porto vs Chelsea team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game ahead of the highly-anticipated contest.

Porto vs Chelsea: Champions League quarter-final preview

FC Porto overcame Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in thrilling fashion to book their place in the last eight of the Champions League. Sergio Conceicao's side fell to a 3-2 defeat in Turin last month but progressed through on the away goals rule as the tie ended 4-4 on aggregate. The Dragons have gone on to win three consecutive league games since qualifying for the quarter-finals of the UCL. Porto will play as the 'hosts' during the first leg against Chelsea and be hoping to get a positive result against the English giants.

Meanwhile, Chelsea dumped Atletico Madrid out of the tournament in the last 16. The Blues eased to a 3-0 aggregate success over the Rojiblancos and have scored 11 goals while conceding just once in their four away victories in the tournament this season. However, Thomas Tuchel suffered his first defeat as Chelsea boss at the weekend — a humiliating 5-2 defeat against West Brom at Stamford Bridge.

Porto vs Chelsea team news, injuries and suspensions

For Porto, star man Oliveira will miss the first leg due to suspension. Mehdi Taremi is also suspended for the game on Wednesday. Veteran defender Pepe is expected to start in central defence for the 'hosts'.

Chelsea have no major injuries heading into this game but Tuchel is pair Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in midfield. Olivier Giroud is expected to lead the line for Chelsea on Wednesday.

Porto vs Chelsea prediction

Due to coronavirus travel restrictions, both legs of the quarter-finals will take place in Seville, so no team will have the home advantage in the tie. However, based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the first leg is a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Champions League live in India? How to watch Porto vs Chelsea live in India?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Porto vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.





Image Credits - FC Porto, Chelsea Instagram