How To Watch PSG Vs Lyon Live In India? Coupe De La Ligue Final Live Streaming Info, News

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain will square off against Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final. The match will be played on Friday, July 31, 2020 (Saturday according to IST). Here is the Coupe de la Ligue live stream India details, preview, team news and details on how to watch Coupe de la Ligue final in India.

How to watch Coupe de la Ligue final?: Coupe de la Ligue live stream India

There will be no official Coupe de la Ligue live stream India broadcast. However, the live scores could be accessed on the official Twitter handles of PSG and Lyon. Here are the other PSG vs Lyon live stream details:

Venue: Stade de France

PSG vs Lyon live stream date: Friday, July 31, 2020 (Saturday according to IST)

PSG vs Lyon live stream time: 12.40 AM IST

PSG vs Lyon live stream: Match preview

Thomas Tuchel's men come into the game with a 1-0 final victory against Saint-Etienne in the French Cup final last week. Brazilian superstar Neymar scored the only goal of the game. The Ligue 1 champions had defeated Reims 3-0 in the competition's semi-final, with goals from Marquinhos and Tanguy Kouassi along with an own goal from Ghislain Konan.

On the other hand, Lyon edged past narrowly against Lille 4-3 on penalties after the game ended in a 2-2 draw. Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar scored for Lyon to cancel out efforts from Renato Sanches and Loic Remy. The French heavyweights have been in decent form, with a first leg round of 16 victory against Juventus as well.

Coupe de la Ligue live stream India: Team news

PSG suffered a severe injury blow in the French cup final with Kylian Mbappe forced out of the game. The club, via an official statement, have confirmed that the 2018 World Cup winner with France will miss out of action for the next three weeks at least. He is also likely to miss out the Champions League quarter-final game against Atalanta. Besides, defender Thilo Kehrer will also be unavailable due to an injury. Meanwhile, Lyon are expected to have a completely fit squad with no suspensions as well.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter