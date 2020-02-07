HRA Vs FTS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Heracles occupy the 10th spot in the Dutch league with 26 points and host Fortuna Sittard on Saturday. Meanwhile, Fortuna Sittard is at the 13th position in the event standings with 23 points. From 21 games in the Dutch league this season, they have won six, drawn 5 and lost 10 games. You can play the HRA vs FTS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the HRA vs FTS Dream11 prediction and squad details.
🔋🔋🔋#SamenNaoVeure #HERFOR pic.twitter.com/MaME1COhyb— Fortuna Sittard (@FortunaSittard) February 6, 2020
Janis Blaswich, Michael Brouwer, Koen Bucker, Robin Pröpper, Dario van den Buijs, Mats Knoester, Navajo Bakboord, Jelle van Benthem, Maximilian Rossmann, Stephen Sama, Jeff Hardeveld, Giacomo Quagliata, Tim Breukers, Teun Bijleveld, Mauro Júnior, Mohammed Osman, Lucas Schoofs, Adrian Szoke, Sebastian Jakubiak, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, Dabney Souza, Joey Konings, Niels Leemhuis, Reuven Niemeijer, Alexander Merkel, Delano Burgzorg, Jeremy Cijntje, Cyriel Dessers, Sylvester van der Water, Jesper Drost, Mohamed Amici
Rowen Koot, Azbe Jug, Alexei Koselev, Lazaros Rota, Martin Angha, Branislav Ninaj, Gregoire Amiot, Clint Essers, Felix Passlack, Patrik Raitanen, Leandro Vincentin, George Cox, Tomas Hendriks, Jorrit Smeets, Rasmus Karjalainen, Àlex Carbonell, Mark Diemers, Djibril Dianessy, Tesfaldet Tekie, Amadou Cisse, Adnan Ugar, Nassim El Ablak, Dimitrios Ioannidis, Bo Breukers, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Wessel Dammers, Bassala Sambou, Aron Dobos, Jacky Donkor, Vitalie Damascan
Date- Saturday, February 8
Kick-Off- 12:30 AM (IST)
Venue- Polman Stadion
Goalkeeper: J Blaswich
Defenders: G Cox, B Ninaj, J Haredveld, R Propper
Midfielders: A Merkel, M Diemers, A Carbonell
Forwards: V Damascan (VC), S v d Water, C Dessers (C)
Heracles will start as favourites to win against Fortuna Sittard