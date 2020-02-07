HRA Vs FTS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Heracles occupy the 10th spot in the Dutch league with 26 points and host Fortuna Sittard on Saturday. Meanwhile, Fortuna Sittard is at the 13th position in the event standings with 23 points. From 21 games in the Dutch league this season, they have won six, drawn 5 and lost 10 games. You can play the HRA vs FTS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the HRA vs FTS Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Fortuna Sittard step up preparation ahead of Heracles tie

HRA vs FTS Dream11 prediction

HRA vs FTS Dream11 prediction - Heracles squad

Janis Blaswich, Michael Brouwer, Koen Bucker, Robin Pröpper, Dario van den Buijs, Mats Knoester, Navajo Bakboord, Jelle van Benthem, Maximilian Rossmann, Stephen Sama, Jeff Hardeveld, Giacomo Quagliata, Tim Breukers, Teun Bijleveld, Mauro Júnior, Mohammed Osman, Lucas Schoofs, Adrian Szoke, Sebastian Jakubiak, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, Dabney Souza, Joey Konings, Niels Leemhuis, Reuven Niemeijer, Alexander Merkel, Delano Burgzorg, Jeremy Cijntje, Cyriel Dessers, Sylvester van der Water, Jesper Drost, Mohamed Amici

HRA vs FTS Dream11 prediction - Fortuna Sittard

Rowen Koot, Azbe Jug, Alexei Koselev, Lazaros Rota, Martin Angha, Branislav Ninaj, Gregoire Amiot, Clint Essers, Felix Passlack, Patrik Raitanen, Leandro Vincentin, George Cox, Tomas Hendriks, Jorrit Smeets, Rasmus Karjalainen, Àlex Carbonell, Mark Diemers, Djibril Dianessy, Tesfaldet Tekie, Amadou Cisse, Adnan Ugar, Nassim El Ablak, Dimitrios Ioannidis, Bo Breukers, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Wessel Dammers, Bassala Sambou, Aron Dobos, Jacky Donkor, Vitalie Damascan

HRA vs FTS Dream11 match schedule

Date- Saturday, February 8

Kick-Off- 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue- Polman Stadion

HRA vs FTS Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: J Blaswich

Defenders: G Cox, B Ninaj, J Haredveld, R Propper

Midfielders: A Merkel, M Diemers, A Carbonell

Forwards: V Damascan (VC), S v d Water, C Dessers (C)

HRA vs FTS Dream11 prediction

Heracles will start as favourites to win against Fortuna Sittard

Note: Please keep in mind that these HRA vs FTS Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The HRA vs FTS Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

