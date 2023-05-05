'I Apologise For What I Did', Lionel Messi Issues Statement After PSG Suspension

Lionel Messi has issued a statement apologising for his unauthorised trip after Paris Saint Germain suspended him on Thursday. It was alleged the Argentine forward skipped the club's directive and didn't join the training. He travelled to Saudi Arabia to honour a commercial commitment following PSG's loss at the hands of Lorient in the Ligue 1.

Messi issued a video in which he apologised to PSG for his wrongdoings. He said, “Hello. Well, I wanted to make this video after everything that's going on. First of all, I apologise again to my team-mates at the club. I honestly thought that we were going to have the day off after the game as we had done before. I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia, which I had previously cancelled and I couldn't go. Once again, I apologise for what I did. So here I am, waiting to see what the club wants to do, nothing more. A hug."

Despite the loss PSG have remained at the summit of the Ligue 1 as they are five points adrift of second-placed Marseille. PSG manager Christophe Galtier insisted he was informed by the club about Messi's suspension. “Leo’s suspension has added to poor performances, we can’t hide behind that.

“The decision was nothing to do with me. I was informed of the decision. I can’t say it has been a pleasant period.”

Supporters were seen protesting outside of Messsi's house amidst the recent developments and Galtier believes private life should remain separate from professional life. “Regarding the protests in front of a player’s home, we have to be careful with that. Private life must remain private.

“I can understand the anger, the disappointment of our fans. You may protest at the training ground or at the PSG office or after a match at the Parc des Princes but I cannot accept it at anyone’s house.

“There is a lot of these things happening at the moment, and they can be uncontrollable and dangerous.”

Messi's current contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the current season and he is expected to leave the parc des Princes following the commencement of the ongoing campaign.