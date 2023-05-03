PSG suspend Lionel Messi for going to Saudi Arabia with out any approval from club

Following several reports that stated that PSG may go hard on Lionel Messi for skipping training and traveling to Saudi Arabia without consent, a new development has dropped by. It has been reported that Paris Saint-Germain have suspended the Argentine for disregarding the club's directive. Initial incomings disseminate that the suspension would be for two weeks.

Lionel Messi, who recently went to Saudi Arabia, apparently disobeyed the club's directive to return to training following the team's 3-1 loss against Lorient on Sunday. The 7-time Ballon d'Or made a 2-day excursion to the Middle East irrespective and now has to oblige the harsh punishment that has been dwelled. The French media reported that Messi has been suspended for two weeks.

🚨 Paris Saint-Germain have decided to suspend Lionel Messi with immediate effect for two weeks, sources confirm.



The suspension will take place now after Messi’s trip to Saudi NOT authorized by the club as per @RMCSport.



Messi side, still waiting on official communication. pic.twitter.com/j223WK2r5Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2023

The 35-year-old Messi has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country. However, the trip was made at a precarious time when he is been heavily linked to his former club, FC Barcelona. Ahead of Messi's visit, Barca vice-president Rafael Yuste enlivened the possibilities of Lionel Messi's transfer.

"We are in contact with Messi and we would love him to come back. Leo and his family know how fond we are of them. I was involved in the negotiations that unfortunately didn't come to fruition at the time. Of course, I would love to see him return and I am sure many fans share my sentiments. I believe that stories in life have to end well and that's why we have contact with Messi, of course."

The suspension of two weeks means Lionel Messi would miss the next two fixtures of PSG. While 5 games are left before the culmination of the Ligue 1 season, the race to the finish is nicely set up as Paris is sitting at the top but only has an uneasy 5-point lead over Marseille. However, Lionel Messi's absence could prove to be crucial as the world cup winner has contributed tremendously to the season. Messi has found the back of the net 15 times this season and has been Paris Saint-Germain's top goal provider with 15 assists.