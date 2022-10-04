'I Don't Want To Lose': Antonio Conte's Blunt Explanation For Not Playing Tottenham Star

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's UEFA Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday night, coach Antonio Conte has given a blunt explanation as to why he is not playing Matt Doherty. The Republic of Ireland international has failed to start any game so far and has just made three appearances off the bench.

Why is Doherty not playing for Tottenham?

While speaking to reporters during his press conference, Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said, "(Matt) Doherty last season played every game, and now I am not seeing him in the right way to start games. I am not stupid. I don't want to lose." However, with Emerson sent off during the North London derby on Saturday, the Italian coach may be forced to start Matt Doherty for their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Another potential replacement that Spurs have on the bench for Doherty is 22-year-old, Djed Spence. Despite the widespread request of the club's fans to start the young sensation, Conte explained during his presser why the English right-back will take time to feature in a game.

"The fans have to be fans. They can think anything but I see every day the training sessions. If they trust me, they trust me, but the choices are mine," explained Conte. "If I don't decide to pick a player, it's because he's maybe not ready. We are talking about a young player with a good prospect, but I repeat I try to pick the best team."

Tottenham in third in Premier League table

Despite the disappointing 3-1 defeat against arch-rivals Arsenal over the weekend, Tottenham Hotspur are still in third place in the Premier League table with 17 points after eight games, three points behind champions Manchester City and four points behind the Gunners.

When it comes to the UEFA Champions League, they are currently in second place with three points, three points behind leaders Sporting. The upcoming game against Eintracht Frankfurt is of huge importance to Antonio Conte's side as the winner of the clash will open a three-point gap over the other team. The Tottenham vs Frankfurt game will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 5.