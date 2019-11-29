'I Gave My All': Mauricio Pochettino In First Statement Since Tottenhan Hotspur Sacking

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has commented for the first time since he was sacked by the club. Pochettino was sacked by the club recently after a string of bad performances by the team. He has been subsequently replaced by former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Pays Classy Tribute To Mauricio Pochettino In His First Press Conference

Mauricio Pochettino is grateful to Tottenham Hotspur

In a statement released by the League Managers Association, Mauricio Pochettino thanked Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving him the opportunity to be a part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history. He was particularly grateful to everyone he met at Tottenham, including the club staff and the football players during his tenure lasting for five and a half years. He was appreciative of the fans' support that he received during his long tenure. Pochettino further stated that he gave his all to accomplish the objectives set for him by the club. He also wished the team well for the future.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Pens An Emotional Farewell Message To Spurs Players

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with top European clubs

Since his exit from Tottenham. Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a host of European clubs. He is one of the top contenders to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal, while a move to Bayern Munich could not be ruled out completely. Bayern Munich are looking at various alternatives after Niko Kovac was sacked after the club’s 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Refused To Resign As Tottenham Manager Owing To Compensation: Report

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as Tottenham's manager in 2014

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as Tottenham Hotspur’s manager during the 2014-15 season. His major highlights at Spurs include challenging Leicester City for the Premier League title in 2015-16. His side finished third, thus achieving their highest Premier League finish. They also returned to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in five years. Spurs finished second and third again in the next two seasons respectively, while reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in 2017-18. They reached the finals of the UEFA Champions League last season, only to be defeated by Liverpool. It is highly expected that Pochettino would be seen at one of the top European clubs next season.

Also Read | Philippe Coutinho Was Wanted At Tottenham Hotspur By Mauricio Pochettino