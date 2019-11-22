Mauricio Pochettino Pens An Emotional Farewell Message To Spurs Players

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino had an emotional message for his players after he was sacked by the club. Pochettino was axed by the Spurs' management after the team’s dismal performance in the Premier League this season. The manager noted down a good-bye message on a football flipchart.

Pochettino’s assistant Jesus Perez was also sacked

The images were shared by Pochettino’s assistant Jesus Perez, who was also sacked along with the manager. In the message, Pochettino thanked his players and stated that he could not say goodbye and that the players will always be in their hearts. The Argentine tactician was sacked suddenly, which is why he did not have time to say goodbye to his players in person.

Pochettino was sacked after the team’s bad performances. They are currently placed 14th in the Premier League table, 20 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Jose Mourinho has replaced the Argentine at the club. Pochettino had earlier hinted that he might not be given enough time to take Spurs back to the top. He stated that the team needed to find the right balance to compete.

#COYS. Thank you from our heart to our players , staff, and special thanks to you all , lovely Spurs Fans . 💙💙💙💙💙💔 pic.twitter.com/qfZjyUaWGu — Jesus Perez (@jesus_perez) November 19, 2019

Pochettino was appointed as Tottenham Hotspur’s manager during the 2014-15 season. His major highlights at Spurs include challenging Leicester City for the title in 2015-16 and finishing third, thus achieving their highest Premier League finish and returning to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in five years. Spurs finished second and third again in the next two seasons respectively, while reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in 2017-18. They reached the finals of the UEFA Champions League last season, only to be defeated by Liverpool. It is rumoured that Pochettino might be appointed as Bayern Munich’s manager after the Bavarians sacked Niko Kovac.

