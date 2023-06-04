'I Still Have A Contract': Kylian Mbappe Reveals Major Update On His PSG Future

Kylian Mbappe's future has been the most talked about topic nowadays. Lionel Messi's impending departure from Paris Saint Germain leaves only Mbappe and Neymar as two of the most high-profile signings at the French club. PSG suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Clermont Foot in their last Ligue 1 fixture of the season.

Kylian Mbappe revealed his desire to stay at PSG next season

Mbappe looked to be destined on his way to Real Madrid, but he went on to put pen to paper on a whopping contract extension with PSG last summer. Despite the presence of a Galactico, the French club failed to lay their hands on any trophies apart from the Ligue 1. The season hasn't shaped the way Mbappe would have hoped but the French international confirm he will honour his PSG contract which runs till 2025.

"What do I expect from PSG next season? No, nothing, I'm just here to play. I still have a contract, I come to play. The club is doing what it can, I'll just be happy with what the club is doing. The rest is none of my business," Mbappe was quoted by Canal Plus.

PSG players showed their support for Sergio Rico during the game as the goalkeeper is currently recovering from an injury in the hospital. Rico was hit by a horse in Spain and Mbappe revealed they had to pay respect to their teammate irrespective of the result of the game.

"The most important thing was still the tribute to Sergio Rico. There are more important things than football. On the pitch, we were already champions, we could have lost 22-0 and it wouldn't have changed anything for us. We really had to pay tribute to Sergio, we are all affected, it has worried us all week. We will pray and send as many positive vibes as possible to get him out of this situation."

Mbappe finished the season as the top scorer of Ligue 1. With 29 goals, he has chipped in with an overall of 41 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.