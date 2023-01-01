'I Thought I Was Going To Manchester United': Liverpool's New Signing Makes Huge Admission

Liverpool fans have been buzzing ever since the club completed the blockbuster signing of FIFA World Cup 2022 star Cody Gakpo, who scored three goals for the national side at the tournament after five games. What makes the signing of the Dutch star to the Reds even more interesting is that Jurgen Klopp's side reportedly made a last-minute successful move for Gakpo, who was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

Gakpo admits he was close to signing for Manchester United

After successfully making a move to Liverpool, Netherlands star Cody Gakpo has admitted that he was close to signing for Manchester United in the summer transfer window. While speaking about the interest shown in him from Premier League clubs (as quoted by The Mirror), the 23-year-old said, "It was difficult this summer. It was a very intense period. I tried to find my peace, but it was difficult."

Speaking of the clubs that were interested in signing him, Gakpo added, "I thought I was going to Manchester United, but in the end, it didn’t work out. Leeds United came in. They are a good club, but I asked myself if I should really go there and when you have a lot of doubts, it is not good."

While Manchester United were not successful in signing Gakpo, manager Erik ten Hag admitted that the club needs to sign a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. As quoted by AP, the Dutch coach said, "We need to get a striker in, but it has to be the right one who brings quality into the team, not just adding to the squad — that only causes problems. The criteria are high here at Manchester United."

Klopp praises Gakpo after successfully signing him

After successfully completing the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said that he is confident that the Dutch star would be successful at the club. "He's a really, really, really good player, so the package is really interesting. The age he is in, the potential he shows or has, and the quality he showed already in Holland and with the national team as well, so it makes him a really, really interesting player. And that's why we were very interested to get him in and I'm really happy that we could do it."