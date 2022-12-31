Leicester City's Wout Faes Scores Two Comical Own Goals In 7 Minutes Vs Liverpool; WATCH

The Leicester City vs Liverpool Premier League clash on December 30 may have produced seven of the most comical minutes in football history as the same player scored two own goals. Leicester initially took the lead in the fourth minute of the match with a goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. However, a span of seven minutes just before half-time changed the entire match around, with Wout Faes' two own goals meaning that Liverpool went on to win the clash 2-1 and end 2022 on a high.

Wout Faes' nightmare results in perfect year ending for Liverpool

Despite all the struggles faced by Liverpool in the early part of the 2022/23 season, they seem to have ended the year on a high with four consecutive wins in the Premier League. And the Reds have Leicester City's Wout Faes to thank for most of this perfect ending to 2022.

Faes scored two own goals at Anfield to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory on Friday which moved the hosts within touching distance of the Premier League’s top four. The Belgian centre-back had a calamitous seven-minute spell before halftime to help Jurgen Klopp’s team come from behind after poor defending of their own had allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to waltz down the middle of the pitch unopposed to score from Leicester’s first attack.

Ending 2022 with our fourth consecutive Premier League win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pPeNXseuZV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 31, 2022

The complexion of the match then turned around in the 37th minute of the match when Trent Alexander-Arnold had possession of the ball. Former Reds goalkeeper Danny Ward had yelled out to Faes to leave Alexander-Arnold’s low cross for him to claim at the near post, only to see the Belgian defender slice an attempted clearance up and over him at the far post, much to the Welshman's annoyance.

Seven minutes after, Nunez attempted to dink a shot over Ward that bounced back off the far post. Faes, who once again had the responsibility of clearing the ball, only managed to kick it in the back of his own net. As a result of these two own goals, Faes scripted a new embarrassing record by becoming just the fourth player to score two own goals in the same game in the Premier League.

