I Was Not At The Base Of Project: Kylian Mbappe Says 'great Things Going To Happen' At PSG

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star striker, Kylian Mbappe who recently got a contract extension from the club has assured that in the coming days club fans will witness great things happening at the club. In an interview with BFMTV, he refuted all the claims that he is projected as the main man in PSG's new project and stated that he is just a player who wants to play and win trophies for the French side.

It is important to mention that when France international rejected offers from Spanish giants Real Madrid, speculation caught fire that Mbappe decided to stay in the French capital because the club plans to give him the central role in PSG's new project. The French national also stated that though he did spend enough time with the fans of the club as it was important to him to first win some silverware in Paris.

Kylian Mbappe said, "PSG is important to me! Maybe I haven't had have enough time to be romantic enough with the fans. I wanted to perform first, but this club means a lot to me, everyone knows. I am only entering this project, I was not at the base of the project. With all the changes that are going to happen, great things are going to happen. The club comes first. It is not my project. There will be a PSG before me and after me, I just want to bring my stone to the building."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez takes a dig at Mbappe

After it seemed that the Mbappe fiasco dust has settled the Real Madrid boss, Florentino Perez who recently enjoyed the Champions League trophy in the French capital, Paris took another dig at Mbappe. Perez was spotted saying, "Poor man, he will already be sorry" (for making that decision)." after a fan asked the Madrid chief to close the doors for Mbappe.

Recently, Perez had told El Chiringuito, "His (Mbappe) dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation." The Los Blancos chief then went on to add that Mbappe has changed and that this was not the player he wanted to sign.