'I Will Return': PSG Star Forward Lionel Messi Opens Up On His FC Barcelona's Comeback

Upon witnessing his heroics in the FIFA World Cup and also noticing him officially cementing his legacy as an all-time great, the Football fraternity is now seeking what's next for Lionel Messi. Having achieved everything on the football field the rising claims are that a Barca return is seemingly on the cards for the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner. Messi has broken the silence about the possible return to FC Barcelona.

At 35 it can be stated that the peak years of any Footballer are behind him however, it is a different case for Lionel Messi, whose goalscoring hunger is indefatigable. Coming off as a World Cup Golden Ball winner, the PSG forward is in prime form lately, garnering 14 goals and as many assists in all competitions for the club in the 2022/23 season. While the Football universe is in awe of his excellence, it consistently tries to inquire when he will return to FC Barcelona.

In an interview with Dario Ole, Messi confirmed that he will eventually return to Barcelona. Calling FC Barcelona his home, Messi has confirmed that the next stint at FC Barcelona will not include his playing shoes. "When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it's my home," Messi said in the interview.

Following this Messi was asked about the items he kept from the FIFA World Cup Final, which Argentina won against France.

"I kept everything from the final: The boots, the t-shirts... Everything is there on the AFA property and now in March, I'm going to take everything to Barcelona, where I have my things and my memories."

Will Lionel Messi feature again in FIFA World Cup?

While the 2022 World Cup was touted as the last World Cup of Lionel Messi, the 35-year-old hasn't put a full stop to his international career. In the interview, Messi addressed the question regarding the 2026 FIFA World Cup and kept open the option to participate.

"Because of age, it'll be difficult to make 2026. I love playing football and while I feel like I'm in good shape and enjoying this, I'm going to keep at it. It seems like a long time until the next World Cup, but it depends on how my career is going."

"I saw the cup there, so close, that I was drawn to be near it, touch it, kiss it. It was such an exciting feeling to say 'it's done'. To this day it remains such an exciting moment. Even when I see it now, I enjoy it more than I did at that moment. Things have calmed down since, so it's more exciting for me. I see a lot of videos on social media now," he added.