'He Is The Greatest Footballer Ever'': Sergio Ramos Changes His Stance On Lionel Messi

Rivals turned teammates Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi seem to be getting along as the former Real Madrid Captain heaps praise for the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. One of Football's greatest and oldest rivalries, the Real Madrid Vs Barcelona contest, which is popularly known as ElClásico, has produced many one-on-one fallouts over the years, and one affair that at one point was perhaps the biggest one was of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. After years of continuous faceoffs on the Footballing field, it seemed that the two cannot tolerate the sight of each other, however, destiny brought them together to PSG in 2021.

Since uniting the two have displayed good teamsmanship and now it has reached an extent where Sergio Ramos has hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest player to grace the Football field. "There was suffering for several years playing against Messi," the 36-year-old told PSG TV, " I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."

The Spanish international who was for long teammates with fellow GOAT contestant Cristiano Ronaldo, never singled out the Argentine World Cup winner before. However, after sharing the locker room with Lionel Messi, Ramos has admitted that Messi is class apart.

Lionel Messi continues scintillating form in 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 season is proving to be quite sensational for Lionel Messi, as ever since the start of the season he has been consistent for both club and country. With Argentina, LM10 won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and thereby became the first player to have won the Golden Ball twice. Previously he won this award in the 2014 World Cup which took place in Brazil. For Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Messi has so far garnered 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions in the current season. After a subdued first season at the Le Parc des Princes, the 35-year-old has finally picked up the rhythm for the club and may play a key role in the upcoming Champions League contest against Bayern Munich.

Moreover, with the form that he is in and on account of his international accolades, it can be stated that Lionel Messi is on course to win a record 8th Ballon d'Or.