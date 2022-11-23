Croatian Talisman Luka Modric Refuses To Rule Out Retirement If He Wins Qatar World Cup

Luca Modric is currently one of the best creative midfielders in the world. The Croatia skipper is all set to lead his team in the opening match of Group F against Morocco on Wednesday, November 23. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be Modric's last shot at laying his hands on the trophy having failed to do so in Russia four years back. The Real Madrid legend is 37 and by the next World Cup, he will be turning 41. The Croatia skipper ahead of the opening match has cleared the air regarding his future with the national team.

Qatar 2022: Luka Modric shares an update about his international future

Speaking to the press ahead of Croatia vs Morocco match, Luka Modric said that he has not decided about his future and that he would take a call after their campaign in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He said, "Honestly, I feel good. I play with Real Madrid almost all the time. I still feel good when I play. I'm here at the World Cup to continue playing, to continue enjoying football. I don't think about what will happen later. I'm looking forward to it. It's a source of pride for us to know that we have all the support from the fans. I haven't made a decision [about his international career] yet, I'm here to play a good tournament and that's definitely what I have in mind. We will see what we do." When asked if he would retire if Croatia win the World Cup in Qatar he added

"If that's what it takes for us to win, then I'll say goodbye."

Croatia's team for the Qatar 2022

The current Croatia team has seen a lot of changes since its run to the finals of the 2018 World Cup final. Only five of the 11 players who started 2018 final are still in the squad. The new squad looks exciting and is one of the favourites to enter the knockout stage following their recent performances. The victory over World Cup champions France, Denmark and Austria in the Nations League showed that the team are is getting back on track. Notable absentees include midfielder Ivan Rakitić, who retired from international soccer in 2020. Winger Ante Rebić hasn’t played since he criticized coach Zlatko Dalić following the team’s last-16 loss to Spain at last year’s European Championship. Croatia are in Group F of Qatar 2022 consisting of Morocco Canada and their main threat in form of Belgium.