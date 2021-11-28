'I Would Like It': Pep Guardiola Reveals National Team Plans That Will Please England Fans

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola opened up on the prospects of wanting to manage an international outfit at some point in his career after he was asked his opinion about managing the England national team.

While he insisted that he is extremely happy at the Etihad Stadium, he did not rule out a move to coaching the Three Lions, suggesting a switch to international management in England could take place in the future.

Will Pep Guardiola manage the England national team?

While speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Ham, Pep Guardiola told English media, "Gareth is doing an incredible job. He extended two years so congratulations on my behalf to Gareth. I would love, I said many times, when I finish here, the pleasure to lead a team at a World Cup. But it is not easy to find it. There are only a few positions. I would like it but if it doesn't happen I will train clubs, so it will not be a problem." Southgate recently extended his contract with the Three Lions by two years, until 2024.

With a coach of his calibre not denying taking up the England national team job, Guardiola will most likely be linked with the role when Southgate steps down. However, Guardiola did vehemently deny managing another club in England, stating that he was extremely happy at Manchester City.

"But in England, being here I think always I will be Man City and if I have to come back it would be at Man City if they want me. I would not train another club in England apart from this club. I want to be here [at City] as long as possible, as much as my energy and love is here. After that, I don't know what will happen. Years ago never thought I would be a Manchester City trainer and when I came I never thought for six years I would be here. Never. Life dictates your future so we will see what happens there," said Guardiola.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are set to face West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with the match scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST. The Citizens currently trail leaders Chelsea by three points after 12 games.