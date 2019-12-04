Zlatan Ibrahimovic Makes Fans Go Berserk On Twitter Ahead Of New AC Milan Deal

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed to re-join Serie A side AC Milan as per British media reports on Tuesday. The player had recently announced on Twitter that he had left LA Galaxy after spending two seasons at the MLS side. Ibrahimovic was reportedly interested in a move to the Serie A if a suitable offer arrived for him.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had hinted on returning to Spain

There had been much speculation in the recent past about Ibrahimovic’s possible move to Manchester United or Napoli as well. In a social media post, he had himself hinted on returning to Spain. Many fans thought that Atletico Madrid was his next destination. However, that post turned out to be a gambling promotion.

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

Twitter buzzes as Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets linked with AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played for AC Milan in the past

Ibrahimovic has played for 3 top Serie A sides, namely AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus in his career so far. The striker has scored 148 goals combined for the three clubs in the past. The 38-year-old, who is now likely to be recruited by AC Milan, one of the top clubs in the world, has set records with the number of goals he has scored over the last two years. During his time at LA Galaxy, he had scored 52 goals in 56 appearances and missed out narrowly on winning this year’s MLS Most Valuable Player Award 2019.

Napoli and AC Milan were also interested in signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic

During his previous stint with AC Milan which lasted between 2010 and 2012, the player played 85 games, while scoring 56 goals in all. Ibrahimovic had reportedly demanded £8,60,000 a month from any of the Serie A giants that wished to sign him, which included the likes of Inter Milan and Napoli. However, there was much clarity from Ibrahimovic’s entourage that the player’s heart was set for a return to AC Milan.

