'I’d like to play in MLS': Antoine Griezmann expresses his desire to follow Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami opened up new avenues in the USA sports scene. The Argentine signed a lucrative contract with the MLS outfit after his stint with Paris Saint-Germain ended after a two year spell. Messi took very little time to stamp his authority as he already hit nine goals in the Leagues Cup.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi recently signed for Inter Miami from PSG

Antoine Griezmann was one of Barcelona's most expensive signings in their history

Griezmann returned to Atletico Madrid this summer permanently

Antoine Groiezmann showed his intention to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Messi seemed to have brought in a revolution as former Barcelona players Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets followed his footsteps by switching their allegiance to Inter Miami. Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham who happens to be a co-owner of the club reportedly managed to convince Messi in trying his hand at MLS. Messi's former Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann hinted that if he gets a chance he would like to end his career in MLS.

The Atletico Madrid forward said:

If Beckham wants me in his club, then I'll go. I’ve always said that my objective would be to end there. Because I like American sports, I’d like to play in MLS and to enjoy playing there – to be competitive, to be able to win there and to play at my top level. But first of all, I’d like to continue to make history here. To win titles here with Atletico. We’ll see obviously in the future but for me one of my objectives is to end up playing in MLS.

Antoine Griezmann heaps praises on Lionel Messi

On being asked about Messi the Atletico Madrid forward showered praises on the 36-year-old. 'He’s an incredible player and I think the best thing MLS has done is to sign up Leo - just for advertising and also for the sports quality. It’s my objective to end my football career there, to be able to enjoy the league and all the other sports leagues there because I really follow them. I’m a true fan.", Griezmann added.