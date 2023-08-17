Messi Mania Opens New Door As Inter Miami Receives Invite For Copa Libertadores - Reports

According to reports, Lionel Messi's transfer to MLS may open up a hitherto closed door to North America and result in another trophy for the 36-year-old. Messi joined Inter Miami in July and had a significant influence right away, leading the team to the Leagues Cup final, where they will play against Nashville. Nevertheless, according to reports, Messi and his teammates may be prepared to compete in the Copa Libertadores, with talks over a potential invitation to play in the 2024 edition still ongoing.

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami may receive an invitation to Copa Libertadores

The Copa Libertadores have never featured teams from North America, but that notion may change soon. Messi will have the chance to make his South American Champions League debut since Claudio Tapia, head of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), reportedly granted an invitation to the Herons to participate in the championship.

Messi and Inter Miami have a chance to win their first trophy this weekend in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville before the potential Copa Libertadores championship.

Lionel Messi could win his first-ever title with Inter Miami

After a tumultuous stint with PSG, Lionel Messi chose Inter Miami over the excessive interest of Al Hilal and a glorious comeback to FC Barcelona. He made his debut in the Leagues Cup and so far; He has appeared in seven matches for the club, scoring in all of them. He has already netted nine times for Inter Miami and it seems like he could break several scoring records. While he is on a tremendous goal-scoring run, his rival, adversary, or lifelong competitor, Cristiano Ronaldo, is also on a similar spree. Thus, as the league season is about to begin, the ever-consistent Ronaldo vs. Messi debate is set to continue.