Igor Stimac Ends Retirement Rumors, Says Sunil Chhetri Is Their Best Player 'by Far'

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac lavished praise on captain Sunil Chhetri following a convincing win over Bangladesh in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and AFC Asian Cup China Qualifiers on Monday.

It was the Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri who scored a match-winning brace to defeat the Asian rivals Bangladesh 2-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Club in Doha. Meanwhile, coach Igor Stimac has made it clear that the Indian football captain is still their best player 'by far' in every training session and he will not be hanging up his boots anytime soon.

Igor Stimac on Sunil Chhetri's retirement from the game

"Last year many people were asking last year or so, 'when is Sunil going to retire?' What are we going to do then if he retires?. By far, in every training, he (Chhetri) is our best player," Stimac said in a virtual press conference.

Sunil Chettri surpasses Lionel Messi after scoring a brace

With his outstanding brace, not only did Sunil Chettri help India register their opening win in the ongoing FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers, but also overtook his Argentine rival, Lionel Messi, as well to become the second-highest active international goalscorer with 74 goals to his tally. The Argentina icon Lionel Messi currently has 72 international goals and had found the back of the net to register his 72nd goal at the highest level against South American rivals Chile last week.

Meanwhile, Sunil Chettri is only behind Portugal and Juventus great Cristiano Ronaldo in the active international goalscorer list. 'CR7' has 103 international goals to his name.

A much-needed win for the Blue Tigers

It was a must-win scenario for the Blue Tigers in order to stay in the group as India were on the brink of elimination from the tournament after failing to win a single game.

India are out of contention for the 2022 World Cup, but finishing 3rd in the group will help them get to the Final of the Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2023. The Blue Tigers defended phenomenally well against Asian champions Qatar. After the red card to Rahul Bheke, India contained Qatar really well but ended up losing 1-0 to them. India's next game is against Afghanistan, who are just below them on the table and a victory on Tuesday, June 15, will help them solidify their spot for the Asian Cup.

(With ANI Inputs)