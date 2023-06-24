Igor Stimac Reveals One 'certain Line' With Players He Won't Want To Cross As India Coach

Why you're reading this: India is currently hosting the SAFF Championship which will serve as a preparatory stage for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup. Indian Football team thrashed Pakistan 4-0 to make a brilliant start to their campaign. Sunil Chhetri and Co will try to leave a mark following their latest triumph in the Intercontinental Cup.

3 things you need to know

India are currently ranked 101 in the FIFA rankings

The AFC Asian Cup could be Sunil Chhetri's last tournament in Indian colours

The Blue Tigers have made rapid improvements in the last couple of years

Igor Stimac reflects on his relationship with Indian players

Igor Stimac will have a tough task to cut out when India starts their journey to the AFC Asian Cup at the start of the next year in Qatar. They have been handed a tough draw as they are pitted against mighty Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B.

In the SAFF Championship, they are expected to display a good quality of football and Stimac will be aware of the threat their opponents would pose. The Croatian coach reflects on his relationship with the Indian players as he revealed how he maintains a certain line with his players.

In an interaction with the Indian Super League media team, the Indian coach said:

"I'm trying to be kind of a father to them. In regards to giving them advice, in regards to helping them, to improve in each aspect of their life. As a human being, as a player, as a sportsman in everything and trying to be their friend. But there is a certain line which I don't want to cross."

"I can't be their best friend. Everyone here in our camp knows that from the very first day. My room door is always open, always! I never close the door so whoever has got any need to speak with me, just knocks and enters."

India remains undefeated in the SAFF Championship 2023 after picking a 2-0 lead over Nepal. Their next game would be against Kuwait, where they would battle for the semifinal spot.